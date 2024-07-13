Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 508,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.90. 800,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

