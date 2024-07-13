Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

