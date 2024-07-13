Nvwm LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.95. 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.54. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.