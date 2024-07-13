Nvwm LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,808. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

