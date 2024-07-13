Nvwm LLC Sells 405 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

