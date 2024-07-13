Nvwm LLC Sells 732 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,930,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 449.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.56. 1,411,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

