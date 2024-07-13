NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,376.44 or 1.00056387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.