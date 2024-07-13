NXM Price Tops $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.34 or 1.00104293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

