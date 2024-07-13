Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The company has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

