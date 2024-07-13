Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,733 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

UPS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

