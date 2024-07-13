Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $257,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Avantor by 11.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $14,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avantor by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 8,037,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

