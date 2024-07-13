Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.