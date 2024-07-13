Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

