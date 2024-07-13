OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

