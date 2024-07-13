Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of OTRK stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. 192,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.94.

About Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 186.35% and a negative return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

