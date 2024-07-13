Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Ontrak Price Performance
Shares of OTRK stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. 192,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.94.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.