Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 1,049,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,858. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

