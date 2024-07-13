Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $66.72. 1,097,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,990. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.