Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $86.76. 1,702,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

