Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 3,220,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

