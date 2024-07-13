Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FN stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 380,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.84. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.