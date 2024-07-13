Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $948.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $950.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $849.46 and its 200 day moving average is $762.65. The stock has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

