Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 784,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

