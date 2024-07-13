Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 559,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

