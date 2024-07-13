Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 944,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

