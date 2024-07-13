Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.27. 1,226,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

