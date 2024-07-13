Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

