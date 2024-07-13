Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $64,635,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

