Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,129 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $148.40. 3,718,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $149.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

