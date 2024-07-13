Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,619 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1,227.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 162,983 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 519.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,856. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average of $227.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

