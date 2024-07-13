Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,251 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. 232,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

