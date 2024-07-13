Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,881 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. 373,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,386. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.