Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,314 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Parsons by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. 702,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

