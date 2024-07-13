Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

