Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 1,561,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

