Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 111.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 11.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 1,653,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,388. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

