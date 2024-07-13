Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 580,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

