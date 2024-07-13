Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 18,152 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 164,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,532 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

