Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 29,116 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 294.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 856,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.