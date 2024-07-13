Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,280 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 482,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

