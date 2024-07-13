Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 3,491,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,915. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

