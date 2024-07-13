Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.51. 24,799,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

