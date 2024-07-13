Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $22.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,085.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,000.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.