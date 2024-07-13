Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

