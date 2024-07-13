Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

PLTR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,760,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,680. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.94, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

