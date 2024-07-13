Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

