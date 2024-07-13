Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,305 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 733,158 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

