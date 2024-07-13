Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,042,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

