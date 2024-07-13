Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 243.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 486,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vermilion Energy worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 740,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

