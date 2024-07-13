Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Free Report) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 16.08% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Down 0.9 %

EFZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 6,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,871. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

