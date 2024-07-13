Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

